Donald Trump is weeks away from taking charge of the White House as the 47th US President. But his war cry is already echoing in the power corridors of Beijing and has sent shockwaves worldwide.

The US tycoon-turned-politician’s escalation targeting China has all the ingredients of a snowballing Cold War between Washington and Beijing, the two biggest superpowers today.

Redefining the US-China tensions as a ‘Cold War’ might sound far-fetched at first glance. But scratch the surface, and there are undeniable resemblances with the original US-USSR Cold War of the post-World War II era.

Shortly after defeating Joe Biden in the presidential election in November, Trump proclaimed a menacing multi-front trade war aimed generally to protect the US economy and specifically to rein in China.

He declared he would impose steep import tariffs on China, Mexico, Canada, and India. Soon after, the EU also made it to his hitlist. He threatened the European bloc to buy more American oil and gas or face tariffs.

Trump followed up his tariff-plan announcements with intimidating rhetoric for other targets, saying he wants the US to take control of the Panama Canal, as well as Canada and Greenland.

But he has been particularly hawkish about China, announcing that the Asian giant will be slapped with 10 percent higher import tariffs – over and above the current levies – if Beijing doesn’t take action to freeze fentanyl, a banned drug, from entering US territory.

Exports: DNA of China’s growth

But why is Trump hell-bent on punishing Chinese imports? Why is he focusing on trade alone?

The answer lies in some numbers that show that China’s shadow on a stagnating US economic landscape is quickly getting longer, bigger, and darker.

In recent decades, China has shown that it is firmly on course to replace America as the world’s biggest economic superpower, perhaps much sooner than expected.

What’s the DNA of this Chinese growth story that has spooked Washington? It is China’s masterful handling of international trade. To be precise, Beijing’s ability to keep winning the perpetual ‘export war’ against the US.

In recent times, the US has suffered enormous annual deficits in bilateral trade with China.

In 2023, America’s trade deficit with China was $279.4 billion. Chinese exports to the US, worth $427.2 billion, had comprehensively outstripped US exports to China, valued at $147.8 billion.

The US would have noticed that in 2023, China’s trade surplus was a staggering $823 billion. It far outstripped any other country on the planet. That figure is nearly four times higher than second-placed Germany, with a trade surplus of $226 billion.

In stark contrast to China’s towering trade surplus, the US last year posted a trade deficit of $1.15 trillion.

Between 1979, when China began opening up its economy, and 2018, Chinese merchandise exports shot up from $14 billion to $2.5 trillion.

Today, China’s top three export markets are the US, EU countries, and the ASEAN bloc, where it exports mostly computers and peripherals, smartphones, broadcasting technology, transport equipment, apparel, and household items.

It’s amply clear why the Trump camp is desperate to revisit its 2018 trade war with China. The Asian giant is silently winning the export war against America, which loves to project itself as the world’s most powerful nation.

That’s what is hurting the US the most. Hence, the renewed tariff war – a scramble to halt China’s march in international trade.

Cold War returns

When World War II ended, George Orwell popularised the term ‘Cold War’ in a newspaper column in 1945. Soon after, the world witnessed a long-drawn US-led West vs. Soviet Cold War from 1947-1991.

Fast forward to December 2023. Gita Gopinath, the first managing deputy director of the IMF, warned that the world was entering a state of ‘Cold War II’. She said the US-China Cold War could wipe out trillions from the global economy, amounting to about $7 trillion.

Leaders of the US and China have stopped short of calling the confrontation a Cold War, but foreign policy experts from both sides acknowledge that it was a real scenario.

During the Cold War , the Western bloc squared off with the Eastern bloc. The Western bloc comprised the US-led West, including NATO nations and most of Western Europe. The Eastern bloc was led by the USSR and had other non-Western countries, including China.

In theory, that Cold War was based on the ideological fight between Western capitalism and Soviet communism. But the underlying intention was to secure control over the global economic landscape.

The current US-China tussle, especially since the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018, has a similar blueprint. In this New Cold War, there’s a US-led Western bloc taking on an Eastern bloc that also includes the Global South. China is leading the bloc, with Russia seen as its B team.