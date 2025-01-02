BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Eurozone manufacturing sector closes 2024 in contraction
Purchasing Managers Index drops to a three-month low of 45.1 in December, extending its two-and-a-half-year downward trend.
Eurozone manufacturing sector closes 2024 in contraction
New orders, output, purchasing activity and inventories of inputs all fell in December. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
January 2, 2025

The eurozone manufacturing sector faced a sharper downturn in December, ending the year with most indexes in contraction, according to a report released on Thursday.

The eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to a three-month low of 45.1 in December, extending its two-and-a-half-year downward trend.

New orders, output, purchasing activity and inventories of inputs all fell in December.

Commenting on the PMI data, Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, stated: “New orders have fallen even more sharply than in the previous two months, dashing hopes for a swift recovery. This is further supported by the accelerated decline in order backlogs.”

RECOMMENDED

“A sign of the industry's recovery will be when companies start rebuilding their inventories of intermediate goods, but December showed no signs of this happening."

He added that instead, inventories were reduced at a very fast rate again; companies also sped up the depletion of their finished goods inventories, clearly expecting continued weak demand.

On the other hand, business confidence saw a modest improvement as growth expectations hit a four-month high.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza