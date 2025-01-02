Surviving relentless Israeli attacks for the past 15 months, displaced civilians are now struggling to stay alive amid freezing winter cold in Gaza.

"The humanitarian situation of the displaced is tragic," Gaza Municipality spokesperson Hosni Muhanna told Anadolu.

"They have no means of heating, fuel, clothing or blankets, and no permanent solutions to improve their living conditions."

Civilians have been under a brutal Israeli war since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel's war have killed nearly 45,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 108,400 others.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the enclave, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

A cold wave and torrential rains have even worsened conditions for the helpless civilians, leaving them struggling to live in their worn-out tents in displacement camps.

According to local health authorities, at least seven people, including six babies, have frozen to death over the past week in Gaza.

"The harsh winter weather exacerbates the suffering of the displaced, and rainwater soaks their belongings and exposes them to severe cold," Muhanna said.

Flooding

Muhanna said the massive damage caused by Israeli attacks to the sewage and rainwater drainage networks is further worsening the situation for displaced civilians.

"The Israeli army destroyed about 175,000 linear metres of sewage networks and 15,000 linear metres of rainwater networks amid a blockade on fuel and electricity supplies," he added.

"This all has caused sewage and rainwater to flood dozens of homes and shelters amid our limited capabilities to deal with the situation because of the lack of equipment and basic materials, and Israel’s refusal to allow access to the necessary equipment and machinery."