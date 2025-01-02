The first day of 2025 saw 15 people being killed and 35 injured when a man deliberately drove his pick-up truck into a crowd of New Year's revellers in New Orleans, US.

It came almost two weeks after the Magdeburg car-ramming attack in Germany by an anti-Islam man, which killed five people and injured at least 200 others.

While the proximity of the two incidents might give the impression of a recently emerging trend, the weaponisation of vehicles in mass killings has a deeply troubling history.

Here are some of the most prominent incidents worldwide.

China, 2024

On November 11, 2024, a 62-year-old man named Fan Weiqiu drove his SUV into a crowd of approximately 300 people exercising outside a sports centre.

The attack resulted in 35 fatalities and 43 injuries, making it one of the deadliest incidents of its kind in recent Chinese history. Weiqiu's motive was reportedly linked to his dissatisfaction with his divorce settlement.

About a week later, on November 19, a 39-year-old man named Huang Wen drove his SUV into a crowd outside the Yong'an Primary School in China’s Hunan province. The attack injured 30 people, including 18 students.

Fan Weiqiu was sentenced to death late last month.

US, 2020

During the George Floyd protests in 2020, between May 27 and September 27, 2020, at least 104 car-ramming incidents were recorded, resulting in at least two fatalities. Of these, 43 were deemed malicious, leading to 39 individuals being charged.

Canada, 2021

On June 6, 2021, 23-year-old Nathaniel Veltman deliberately drove his pickup truck into a Pakistani Muslim family who were out for an evening walk in Ontario.