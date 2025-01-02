Turkish archaeologists working in Antalya believe they may have uncovered the burial site of Saint Nicholas, the 4th-century bishop whose legacy inspired the figure of Santa Claus.

The discovery, part of ongoing excavations, has thrilled archaeologists and historians, offering potential new insights into burial customs of the era and deepening the significance of the site in early Christian history.

Central to the discovery is a two-meter-long limestone sarcophagus, unearthed within a two-story annex adjoining the southern courtyard of the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre, a district in Antalya.

“The sarcophagus appears consistent with burial customs of the time,” Ebru Fatma Findik, an associate professor at Hatay Mustafa Kemal University, told TRT World.

Buried for centuries, the tomb offers a glimpse into a chapter of history that continues to resonate across cultures and faiths.

“Uncovering the sarcophagus aligns with our broader goal of illuminating the cultural and historical narratives of this period,” Findik added.

Leading the project under Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the "Heritage for the Future" initiative, she expressed optimism about the broader impact of the sarcophagus discovery.

“Regardless of its connection to St. Nicholas, this artefact enriches our understanding of ancient history and burial traditions of that era,” she said.

The church is believed to have been constructed atop the burial site of St. Nicholas of Myra in the 5th century. Although his remains were reportedly taken to Bari, Italy, in 1087, scholars now suggest those relics may belong to another priest.

The newly unearthed tomb may bring clarity to this long-standing mystery.

“Its location under the annex floor suggests it may remain in its original position,” Findik added.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1982, the church remains a vital link to both Christian history and the evolution of St. Nicholas’ legacy, which has transformed over centuries into the figure of Santa Claus, rooted in Dutch traditions of SinterKlaas.

Historical promise of sarcophagus

Extensive studies at the site have unearthed numerous layers of its rich history.

Buried beneath the Church of St. Nicholas, a six-foot limestone sarcophagus with a raised lid and pitch roof was found within a submerged ancient basilica, thought to have been enveloped by rising Mediterranean waters in the Middle Ages.

Historical records suggest that this basilica was replaced with a new structure to protect the saint’s burial site.

Findik stressed the importance of evidence-based conclusions: “Should inscriptions or markings confirm historical narratives, this could provide crucial insights into the enduring mystery of St. Nicholas’ burial place. However, further excavation is essential before any definitive claims can be made.”