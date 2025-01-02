WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several sub-Saharan migrants die as boat capsizes off Tunisia's east coast
Tunisian authorities recover at least 27 bodies and rescue 25 other irregular asylum seekers after their boat sank off the coast of Kerkennah Islands.
On Monday, Tunisian authorities said two bodies were recovered and 17 others rescued after their makeshift boat broke down off the country’s northern coast. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
January 2, 2025

Tunisian authorities retrieved the bodies of 27 irregular refugees after their boat capsized off the country’s eastern coast, a health official has said.

Hatem Al-Sharif, regional health director of Sfax province, said on Thursday that 25 other asylum seekers were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Kerkennah Islands on Wednesday.

He said the boat was carrying irregular sub-Saharan African migrants.

On Monday, Tunisian authorities said two bodies were recovered and 17 others rescued after their makeshift boat broke down off the country’s northern coast.

According to the National Guard, Tunisian authorities retrieved the bodies of 462 migrants between January and May 2024, down from 714 in the same period in 2023.

During the same period, 30,281 migrants were rescued in 2024, up from 21,652 the previous year.

Facing increasing economic and political crises, Tunisia has become a key departure point for irregular migrants to Europe. Nearly every week, Tunisian authorities announce thwarting irregular attempts.

In September 2023, the European Commission pledged $132 million in aid to Tunisia as part of a memorandum of understanding to address migration and other issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
