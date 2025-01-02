An Israeli hostage was rescued after attempting to commit suicide in captivity in Gaza, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said.

Abu Hamza, a spokesperson for the group’s armed wing, the Al Quds Brigades, said the hostage was prevented from killing himself three days ago.

"He tried to commit suicide after the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government set new conditions that led to the failure and delay of negotiations for his release," he added on his Telegram account on Thursday.

"The captive was scheduled to be released as part of a group of prisoners who met the conditions and criteria of the first phase of an exchange deal with the (Israeli) enemy," the spokesman said, without giving further details.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.