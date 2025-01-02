WORLD
Ukraine preparing to resume diplomatic ties with Syria: Zelenskyy
Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after the Assad regime in Damascus declared it recognised the "independence" of the Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Since anti-regime forces overthrew Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime last month, Ukraine has been moving to build ties with the new interim rulers there. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
January 2, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was preparing to re-establish diplomatic ties with Syria, less than a month after the overthrow of the Assad regime in Damascus.

"We are preparing to resume diplomatic relations with Syria and cooperation in international organisations," Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy spoke after a visit to Syria by his Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, and by Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval who said earlier Ukraine had already sent a shipment of food aid.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June 2022 after the then government in Damascus said it recognised the "independence" of the Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Since anti-regime forces overthrew Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime last month, Ukraine has been moving to build ties with the new interim rulers there.

Russia, which is at war with Ukraine since 2022, was a staunch ally of Assad and has given him political asylum.

'Long-lasting' support

RECOMMENDED

Kiev also planned to increase trade with Lebanon and at least double its agriculture exports from $400 million, Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine would send 500 metric tons of wheat flour to Syria under Kiev's humanitarian "Grain from Ukraine" initiative in cooperation with the UN World Food Programme.

The delivery would provide resources for around 167,000 Syrians for a month, Koval said in a televised interview.

He added that the shipment will not be the last and that Syria was also interested in oil, sugar and meat deliveries.

"Today, at the level of government dialogue, we clearly understand that support should be sustainable and not a one-off, but rather long-lasting and predictable," Koval said.

Moscow has also said it is in contact with the new administration in Damascus, including over the fate of Russian military facilities in Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
