It has been ten days since 22-year-old Nariman Al-Fasih buried her 13-day-old daughter, Siella. At almost two-weeks-old, baby Siella succumbed to hypothermia in their fragile tent in Al-Mawasi.

The loss remains raw, and every chilling gust of wind slicing through the worn fabric of the family’s displacement tent reopens the wound. The bitter cold that seeps into Nariman’s own thin clothing now carries a sharper sting—a relentless reminder of the daughter she couldn’t keep warm.

Her husband, Mahmoud Al-Fasih, tries to console her, wiping away tears as she clutches Siella’s tiny clothes and the threadbare blanket that once covered her. His efforts are in vain. “I keep telling her to accept what God has willed,” the 31-year-old tells TRT World, his voice trembling. He urges her to find strength for their two other children—four-year-old Ryan and two-year-old Nihad—but his words ring hollow, even to him.

He has been unable to tear down the handwritten welcome notes he hung outside the tent to celebrate Siella’s birth. Now, they flutter in the strong wind, a haunting reminder of what they have lost.

As Gaza endures its second winter amid a vicious Israeli war, the suffering of its people deepens. Over 90 percent of the population has been displaced, and with essential humanitarian aid blocked, their situation grows more dire. Amid growing hunger, flimsy tents, and an absence of warmth, at least seven newborns have died from hypothermia this month alone.

In their tattered tent near Gaza’s stormy coastline, the husband and wife relive the events leading up to Siella’s death. Nariman recalls how her daughter had seemed fine that night, breastfeeding three times, the last at 3 am. She placed Siella between herself and Mahmoud for warmth. At dawn, Mahmoud woke to light a fire, only to find Siella unnervingly still.

“We found her motionless,” Nariman whispers. “Her tiny body was frozen.”

They rushed to a nearby field hospital, where doctors attempted resuscitation, but it was too late. “Her entire body had turned blue,” Mahmoud recalls, his voice breaking. The cause of death was clear: exposure to the biting cold in a tent that offered no real shelter.

Since October 7, 2023, over 45,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli war. While most have been killed by shelling and violence, others have succumbed to hunger. Hypothermia has now emerged as another silent killer in the besieged enclave, with seven babies reported to have died from the cold.

The chilling reality

Dr. Ahmed Saeed, head of pediatrics at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told TRT World that the newborns who died from hypothermia were between four days and one month old. “These infants, who had no prior health issues, succumbed to severe hypothermia, which leads to cardiac arrest, turning the child’s body into a block of ice,” he explained.

Newborns are particularly vulnerable because of their limited ability to regulate body temperature, small body surface area, and lack of subcutaneous fat tissue, Dr. Saeed added.

“All the cases we’ve seen involve families displaced into tents that fail to meet even the basic requirements for survival,” he said. “Parents wake up to find their baby silent and motionless, only to discover that the child has turned into ice.”