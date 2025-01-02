Twenty-eight Israeli soldiers are suspected to have committed suicide since the beginning of Israel's brutal war on Gaza war in October 2023, according to the military.

A military statement said 17 soldiers were killed in "suspected suicides" in 2024.

"The figure is higher than 2023 when 17 soldiers were killed in 'suspected suicides,' including seven after the outbreak of war," it added.

According to figures released by the army, at least 891 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,569 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict.

The army explained that 363 soldiers were killed in 2024, and 558 soldiers in 2023, up from only 44 in 2022.