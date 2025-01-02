There is "no definitive link” between the New Year’s Day deadly New Orleans attack and a vehicle explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas, an FBI official has said.

"At this point, there is no definitive link between the attack here in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas," FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia told reporters on Thursday.

The remarks came after a driver intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The suspect was identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a native of the state of Texas, according to the FBI.

In a separate incident in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel killed one person and injured seven others.

Raia called the attack in New Orleans "an act of terrorism." "It was premeditated and an evil act," he added.

"I want to be clear on, we do not assess at this point that anyone else is involved in this attack, except for Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the subject you've already been briefed on," said Raia.

