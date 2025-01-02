Türkiye is determined to protect all "aggrieved groups" in Syria, the country's foreign minister has said.

"Whether it's a majority or minority in Syria, whoever it may be — Nusayris, Alevis, Yazidis, Christians, anyone — Türkiye is their protector and guardian as it is for all the others in this new period," Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart Bernard Quintin in Ankara on Thursday.

He said that during the oppression of the Assad regime, millions of Sunni Arabs were displaced, as well as ethnic Turks, and had to seek refuge in other countries.

Fidan emphasised that Türkiye did not hesitate to accept those seeking protection in the face of oppression. Since 2011, the country has provided sanctuary to over 3 million Syrians.

Fidan said Ankara has never hesitated to share the burden of those seeking refuge and to take steps to ensure they live in peace in Syria's future.

"We are making every effort to ensure that they do not face harm in Syria. The new Syrian leadership is also highly sensitive to this issue," the minister added.

Related Our sole aim is to ensure regional peace, tranquility, stability — Erdogan

Syria's future

"We hope and wish that the people of Syria will quickly build their future," Fidan stressed.

He emphasised that Syria’s reconstruction requires international support, and Ankara is committed to assisting with the country’s security, territorial integrity, and rebuilding efforts.