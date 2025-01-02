The American soldier recognised through multiple decorations may have "shot himself in the head" while inside the Tesla Cybertruck that burst into flames outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, officials have said.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference on Thursday that a handgun was found at the feet of the man in the driver's seat, who officials believe is Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado.

The shot appeared to be self-inflicted, officials said, adding the suspect likely planned to cause more damage but the steel-sided vehicle absorbed much of the force from the rudimentary explosive.

Damage from the blast was mostly limited to the interior of the truck. The explosion "vented out and up" and didn't hit the Trump hotel doors just a few feet away, the sheriff said.

"The level of sophistication is not what we would expect from an individual with this type of military experience," said Kenny Cooper, a special agent in charge for the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Among other charred items found inside the truck were a second firearm, a number of fireworks, a passport, a military ID, credit cards, an iPhone and a smartwatch, McMahill said. Authorities said both guns were purchased legally.

The remains were burned beyond recognition and investigators have not definitively identified them as Livelsberger, but the IDs and tattoos on the body "give a strong indication that it's him," the sheriff said.

Livelsberger served in the Green Berets, highly trained special forces who work to counter terrorism abroad and train partners.

Five Bronze Stars awarded

He had served in the Army since 2006, rising through the ranks with a long career of overseas assignments, deploying twice to Afghanistan and serving in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Army said.

He was awarded a total of five Bronze Stars, including one with a valor device for courage under fire, a combat infantry badge and an Army Commendation Medal with valour. Livelsberger was on approved leave when he died, according to the statement.

McMahill said Livelsberger rented the Tesla electric vehicle in Denver on Saturday and the sheriff displayed a map showing that it was charged in the Colorado town of Monument near Colorado Springs on Monday.