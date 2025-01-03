BIZTECH
Biden to block US Steel sale to Japan — report
President Biden has decided to block the proposed sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel, a move that has been met with mixed reactions and could have significant implications for the US steel industry.
Nippon Steel has described the transaction as a lifeline to Pennsylvania's much-diminished steel industry. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 3, 2025

US President Joe Biden has decided to block the proposed $14.9 billion purchase of US Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, according to two anonymous administration officials, TheWashington Postreported on Thursday.

A White House announcement of the presidential finding is planned as soon as Friday unless Biden has a last-minute change of heart, which the officials do not expect, according to the Post.

Biden decided to block the deal despite intense efforts to sway him in recent days by some of his senior advisers, who warned that rejecting a sizable investment from a top Japanese corporation could damage Washington's relations with Tokyo, the paper reported.

There was no immediate comment on the report from the White House late Thursday evening.

The decision was left with Biden after a US government panel failed to reach a consensus in late December on whether US Steel's acquisition by Nippon Steel threatens Washington's national security.

The controversial transaction was referred to Biden, who was legally required to act within a 15-day deadline, after the deadlock by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Steelworkers against transaction

Biden has criticised the deal for months, joining a loud consensus of US power players who have slammed the transaction.

They include President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming vice president, JD Vance.

The deal became caught up in the 2024 US presidential campaign when Pennsylvania emerged as a critical swing state and leaders of the United Steelworkers union loudly opposed the transaction.

Nippon Steel has described the transaction as a lifeline to Pennsylvania's much-diminished steel industry.

The Japanese company and US Steel have vowed to pursue legal action against the government, claiming it failed to follow proper procedures during its consideration of the acquisition.

SOURCE:AFP
