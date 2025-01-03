WORLD
2 MIN READ
Explosion targets German capital police building, injuring two officers
The officers were on a regular patrol near the police station when the blast occurred.
Explosion targets German capital police building, injuring two officers
Police officers face injuries after explosion near Berlin police building. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 3, 2025

Two police officers were injured, one seriously, in an explosion on Thursday night outside a police building in Berlin, according to authorities in the German capital.

The officers were on a routine security patrol when an unidentified object exploded near the fence.

"This evening, at around 8:20 pm, a serious security incident occurred at the fence" around the police building in the Wittenau district of northern Berlin, police posted on social media platform X.

One officer suffered injuries to the face and eyes, while the other experienced "sound trauma". Both received medical treatment.

RECOMMENDED

When questioned by AFP, a police spokesperson declined to provide further information about the incident.

The explosion comes after 30 German law enforcement officers were injured on New Year's Eve, including one seriously by an illegally manufactured firework.

Five people died across the country in incidents linked to the powerful fireworks Germans traditionally set off to celebrate the new year.

RelatedGermany Christmas market attack and how far-right weaponised disinformation
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
YPG terrorists kill two youths in northeastern Syria
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Venezuela interim president urges opposition talks after Maduro ouster
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff