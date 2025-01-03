CLIMATE
Morgan Stanley leaves climate coalition, days before Trump takes office
Despite leaving the alliance, the bank said it will continue its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.
Morgan Stanley's decision follows pressure from some US politicians who oppose the alliance's goals. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 3, 2025

Investment bank Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it had decided to leave the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, becoming the latest US lender to quit the sector's top global climate coalition.

While the bank gave no reason for its decision, top banks have been under pressure from some US Republican politicians over their membership, with accusations that any move to limit finance to fossil fuel companies could breach antitrust rules.

The bank's decision comes days before US President-elect Donald Trump assumes office. He has been sceptical of the climate crisis and the measures taken against it.

Despite leaving the NZBA, Morgan Stanley said in a statement that its commitment to helping the world transition to net-zero carbon emissions "remains unchanged."

"We aim to contribute to real-economy decarbonisation by providing our clients with the advice and capital required to transform business models and reduce carbon intensity," it said.

The bank said it would also continue to report on its efforts toward previously set 2030 targets to reduce the emissions tied to its loan book.

The decision by Morgan Stanley follows similar moves in recent weeks by Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs.

A US-based environmental advocacy group urged New York state on Thursday to regulate the financial sector and ensure its policies align with climate goals.

"These exits reveal the inadequacy of voluntary commitments and underscore the urgent need for state-level leadership and regulation," Vanessa Fajans-Turner, executive director of Environmental Advocates NY, said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
