Neighbouring India and Bangladesh have begun repatriating 185 incarcerated fishermen in a deal struck despite strained diplomatic ties, foreign ministry officials said.

Dhaka is handing over 95 Indian fishermen while New Delhi is releasing 90 Bangladeshis, with the handover set to be completed at sea by coastguard units.

New Delhi's foreign ministry said the Indian fishermen were arrested after they "inadvertently" crossed into Bangladeshi waters.

Several Bangladesh fishermen were apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances.

Some of the men have been held since September.

"The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the primarily humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities," India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Touhid Hossain, in charge of foreign affairs in Bangladesh's interim government, said the exchanges of men would be completed on Sunday, Dhaka's Prothom Alo newspaper quoted him as saying on Friday.