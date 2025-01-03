German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus on Friday for talks with the new Syrian government, marking the first trip by European foreign ministers to Syria since the fall of Bashar al Assad regime.

The visit is also the first by European ministers following the severing of diplomatic ties between the EU and Syria nearly 12 years ago.

Both top diplomats visited Syria's Sednaya prison, an emblem of abuses under deposed regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union (EU), the two will meet with Ahmed al Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration, and representatives of Syrian civil society, according to a statement from Germany's Foreign Ministry.

“After the fall of the brutal Assad regime, Syria is on the way to a new beginning that the people have longed for. With their trip to Damascus, Foreign Minister Baerbock and her French counterpart Barrot are making it clear on behalf of the EU: We are ready to support Syria in its political restart and peaceful transfer of power, reconstruction and, last but not least, in a social reconciliation process,” the statement said.

Related Türkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria — Turkish FM

Assad era 'is over'