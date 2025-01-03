WORLD
3 MIN READ
French, German FMs visit Syria for the first time after Assad's fall
Annalena Baerbock and Jean-Noel Barrot visit Syria's Sednaya prison, an emblem of abuses under deposed leader Bashar al Assad.
French, German FMs visit Syria for the first time after Assad's fall
Historic visit to Syria by European foreign ministers after Assad’s fall. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 3, 2025

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Damascus on Friday for talks with the new Syrian government, marking the first trip by European foreign ministers to Syria since the fall of Bashar al Assad regime.

The visit is also the first by European ministers following the severing of diplomatic ties between the EU and Syria nearly 12 years ago.

Both top diplomats visited Syria's Sednaya prison, an emblem of abuses under deposed regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union (EU), the two will meet with Ahmed al Sharaa, the leader of Syria’s new administration, and representatives of Syrian civil society, according to a statement from Germany's Foreign Ministry.

“After the fall of the brutal Assad regime, Syria is on the way to a new beginning that the people have longed for. With their trip to Damascus, Foreign Minister Baerbock and her French counterpart Barrot are making it clear on behalf of the EU: We are ready to support Syria in its political restart and peaceful transfer of power, reconstruction and, last but not least, in a social reconciliation process,” the statement said.

RelatedTürkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria — Turkish FM

Assad era 'is over'

RECOMMENDED

Speaking ahead of her trip, Baerbock said that the Assad chapter in Syria "is over."

"A new chapter has begun, but it has not yet been written. Because at this moment the Syrians have the chance to take the fate of their state into their own hands again. And also to close the deep, open wounds again," she said.

“We want to support them in this: in an inclusive, peaceful transfer of power, in the reconciliation of society, in reconstruction, in addition to the humanitarian aid that we have provided to the people of Syria without ceasing over the years. We all know that this will be a rocky road," she said.

Separately Barrot, in a post on social media platform X, said: "Together, France and Germany stand alongside the Syrian people, in all their diversity."

He added that the two European powers wanted to promote a "peaceful transition".

In Damascus, he expressed hope for a "sovereign, stable and peaceful" Syria.

RelatedSyria's foreign minister makes first visit abroad to Saudi Arabia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza