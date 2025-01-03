The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for the Fatah movement to respond positively to the efforts aimed at establishing a "Community Support Committee" to manage Gaza.

In a statement on Friday, Hamas said it had recently received and considered "numerous national initiatives and proposals within the framework of efforts to save Gaza from the genocide it faces at the hands of Zionist militias with Western complicity and shocking international failure."

"We hope that our brothers in Fatah and the Palestinian Authority will respond positively to the efforts to form the committee," it added.

Hamas explained that, in recent months, it had cooperated with "Egypt's efforts and sought to form a national consensus government or a technocratic one."

"We have made significant progress with our brothers in Fatah, under the auspices of our Egyptian brothers, to form it," Hamas said, noting: "We have reached agreements and consensus with many factions, national figures, and activities, and a list of proposed names was handed over to Egypt."

A genocidal war on Gaza