Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country’s righteous position on Gaza will be vindicated by history just as it was in Syria.

"Just as we were proven right in Syria, history will also affirm our righteousness in the Gaza crisis as well," Erdogan said at a Türkiye Exporters Assembly event in Istanbul on Friday.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Erdogan also underlined that Türkiye is the only country that has completely halted trade with Israel.