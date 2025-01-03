Chinese automaker giant BYD has surpassed US rival Tesla by delivering approximately 600,000 battery-powered vehicles between October and December.

According to both companies' production and sales results for the year 2024, Tesla delivered 495,570 electric vehicles (EVs) during the fourth quarter, while BYD delivered 595,413 units.

However, for the whole year, BYD delivered 1.76 million EVs, slightly behind Tesla, which delivered 1.79 million.

While Tesla increased its EV sales by 5 percent in the fourth quarter, BYD's EV sales increased by 13.1 percent.

With other types of sales, such as plug-in hybrid cars and buses, BYD delivered 4.27 million units of vehicles in 2024.

