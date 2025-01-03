Cardiff University has come under scrutiny following allegations of “spying” on students and staff involved in pro-Palestine protests.

The claims, which the university has vehemently denied, arose after the release of email correspondence between university officials and South Wales Police.

The emails, totalling 144 pages, were obtained by the student group Caerdydd Students 4 Palestine through a Freedom of Information Act request.

While some of the disclosed material appears innocuous, other exchanges have raised concerns about the university’s relationship with law enforcement and its handling of sensitive information.

Among the disclosed correspondence were discussions regarding an incident outside Cardiff Bay police station.

This incident resulted in the arrests of students and a university staff member, all of whom were later released on bail.

Critics have described certain interactions between the university and the police as inappropriate and have called for greater accountability in how the university handles such matters.