Several members of the UN Security Council have expressed concern over Israeli attacks on the hospitals in Gaza.

"The deliberate targeting of hospitals medical personnel, patients and wounded defies every principle of humanitarian law and has no justification," Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan's envoy to the UN told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East on Friday.

The meeting came following last week’s raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital and the arbitrary arrest and detention of its director, Hussam Abu Safiya.

Iftikhar said nowhere on earth is international humanitarian law being "trampled" as is the case in Gaza, noting that Israeli actions are without justification and urgently require accountability.

The ambassador also called on the Council to shoulder its responsibility and not to turn a "blind eye" to the tragedy. "Silence is complicity," he added.

France's envoy to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, said France condemns the recent Israeli military assaults targeting several hospitals, in particular that of Kamal Adwan.

"Israel must obey international humanitarian law. This requires respect for and protection of medical staff and infrastructure," he said.

Calling on Israel to allow humanitarian aid, de Riviere said all crossing points should be open and humanitarian convoys and staff must be protected.

'Ethnic cleansing'

Algeria's Permanent Representative to the UN, Amar Bendjama said ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, has a "clear and alarming objective" which is "ethnic cleansing" especially in Gaza's north.

"The Israeli occupying power aims to erode the resilience of the Palestinian people. We must act together to put an end to this tragedy," he said.

Bendjama also called on the Council to demand an "immediate, unconditional and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza.

US deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea said civilians cannot be left without functioning hospitals or adequate medical care.