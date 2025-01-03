The New York judge presiding over President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case has set sentencing for January 10, falling 10 days before his White House inauguration.

Judge Juan Merchan also said on Friday that he was not inclined to impose jail time on the former president.

The development nevertheless leaves Trump on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

Merchan, who presided over Trump's trial, signaled in a written decision that he'd sentence the former and future president to what's known as a conditional discharge, in which a case is closed without jail time, a fine or probation.

Merchan rejected Trump's push to dismiss the verdict and throw out the case on presidential immunity grounds and because of his impending return to the White House.

The judge said he found "no legal impediment to sentencing" Trump and that it was "incumbent" on him to sentence Trump prior to his swearing in on January 20.

"Only by bringing finality to this matter" will the interests of justice be served, Merchan wrote.