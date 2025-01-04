Palestine's UN envoy Riyad Mansour moved to tears as he recalled words that a doctor from Medecins Sans Frontieres or MSF, Mahmoud Abu Nujaila, wrote at Gaza's Al Awda Hospital before Israel killed him in a missile strike in 2023.

Mansour told the UNSC on Friday that Nujaila had written on a hospital whiteboard used for planning surgeries: "Whoever stays until the end, will tell the story. We did what we could. Remember us."

Nujaila, according to the Front Line Defenders (FLD), an international human rights organisation founded in Dublin, was a Palestinian human rights defender, medical doctor, and humanitarian healthcare worker with Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

"During the 2023 Israeli hostilities in Gaza, he was on the front lines, treating the wounded and injured, risking his life in an extremely hostile situation," according to FLD.

On November 21, 2023, Nujaila was killed in an Israeli air strike on Al Awda Hospital, along with two other doctors and human rights defenders.

"He was in the facility treating patients when the third and fourth floors were targeted; the hospital was one of the last remaining partly functional hospitals in northern Gaza," according to FLD.

'Bring this hell to an end'

Mansour urged the Security Council to end the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"It is our collective responsibility to bring this hell to an end. It is our collective responsibility to bring this genocide to an end," Mansour told a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"You have an obligation to save lives. Palestinian doctors and medical personnel took that mission to heart at the peril of their lives. They did not abandon the victims. Do not abandon them. End Israeli impunity. End the genocide. End this aggression immediately and unconditionally, now," Mansour told the council.