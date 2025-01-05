Saturday, January 4, 2025

0203 GMT — A family member of a hostage revealed that a senior Israeli negotiator said returning the captives is not the Benjamin Netanyahu government's top priority, but rather dismantling Hamas.

The official, according to Haaretz citing the relative who spoke before the Israeli negotiator left for Qatar last week, said that while Hamas' infrastructure in Gaza has been largely destroyed, the group's eradication will take time, requiring ongoing military operations.

The relative expressed concern over the government’s priorities, especially in light of troubling public statements by Israeli ministers, who did not clearly commit to the return of all captives.

The family member shared the emotional distress caused by the ministers' comments, stating, “We hear these statements and can't sleep at night.”

1809 GMT — Lebanese authorities have reported 12 more Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that was meant to end hostilities between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group on November 27.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the violations occurred in the districts of Marjayoun, Nabatieh, and Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate, as well as in the Tyre district in the South Governorate.

1626 GMT — Five Palestinians killed, dozens wounded due to Israel's onslaught in Gaza

Israeli warplanes bombed a residential block in Gaza City, killing five Palestinians and injuring dozens, the Gaza Civil Defence has said.

The Civil Defence teams recovered the bodies of five Palestinians with a large number of injuries, the agency said in a statement.

It added that “at least 10 people remain missing following the airstrike that completely destroyed a residential block in Gaza City.”

1622 GMT — Israeli hostage in Gaza criticises Netanyahu in video released by Qassam Brigades

Qassam Brigades has released a video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza, who expressed frustration with the Israeli government and military for ignoring her plight.

The Israeli captive, Liri Albag, 19, appeared in the footage addressing her family and government, saying: "I have been a captive in Gaza for 450 days. My life has been on pause. Today marks the beginning of a new year. While the whole world is celebrating, we begin a dark year, a year of isolation."

She added: "We are not a priority for our government or our military. Even the world has started to forget about us and doesn’t care about our suffering.”

Addressing the Israeli government, she said: "If it were your loved ones in captivity, would this war still be ongoing? I truly want to ask you: Do you want to kill us?"

1611 GMT — Hundreds rally in Swedish capital against Gaza genocide

Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in the Odenplan district of Stockholm to demand an immediate ceasefire, an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Protesters carried banners with messages such as “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Stop the genocide,” and “Forever Palestine.”

1455 GMT — Palestinian official condemns Israeli lawmakers’ call for intensified military offensive in Gaza

Rawhi Fattouh, the head of the Palestinian National Council, has denounced a call by far-right members of the Israeli Knesset to escalate the military offensive in northern Gaza, describing it as a "full-fledged war crime and a direct call for the genocide of the Palestinian people."

In a statement, Fattouh condemned the lawmakers, saying: "The Knesset has become a den for bloodthirsty extremists who are not content with turning Gaza into a mass grave for tens of thousands of children and women. Now, they are astonished that Palestinians in Gaza are still alive."

He called on the international community and global parliaments to "fulfil their moral and humanitarian responsibilities in confronting these racist and blood-soaked positions."

1252 GMT — UN warns Israeli ban could cut aid to millions of Palestinians

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has issued an urgent warning about an impending Israeli ban that could cripple its ability to deliver essential services to millions of Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma told Ireland’s RTE that time is running out, as the ban is expected to take effect by the end of January following a decision by the Israeli Parliament last October.

“The clock is ticking for a possible ban on UNRWA to deliver essential services for millions of Palestine refugees,” Touma said, stressing that the UN has no plans to replace the agency in the occupied territories.

“What needs to happen is for the Israeli parliament to retract the decision,” she added.

1233 GMT — Dozens killed and many missing in Israeli strikes across Gaza

The death toll has risen to at least 30 Palestinians, with 14 others still missing, after Israeli air strikes targeted various areas in Gaza City, Deir al Balah, and the southern city of Khan Younis, according to a medical source.