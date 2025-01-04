WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine downs 34 Russian drones launched overnight — air force
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says in the first three days of 2025, Russia had launched 300 attack drones and nearly 20 missiles on Ukrainian targets.
Ukraine downs 34 Russian drones launched overnight — air force
A view shows a crater in a residential area that appeared after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine January 3, 2025.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2025

Ukrainian air defences downed 34 out of 81 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said.

It said on Saturday that 47 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

Earlier, three missiles hit a residential area near the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, killing one person, injuring five others and destroying two houses, they said.

A picture posted by the regional governor showed the shattered facade of a private home.

Five people were injured in a drone attack in the neighbouring Kiev region and four were hurt when the town of Sloviansk was shelled near the front line in the Donetsk region, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said that in the first three days of 2025, Russia had launched 300 attack drones and nearly 20 missiles on Ukrainian targets.

Most, he said, had been downed or intercepted.

RECOMMENDED

Strike on a Russian command post

In southern Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces hold swathes of territory five months after a mass incursion, a man walking down a road was killed in a drone strike, the regional governor said.

The Ukrainian military said on Thursday it had carried out a high-precision strike on a Russian command post in the Kursk region.

Russia's military said it had downed four Ukrainian missiles. Russia says it has recaptured much of the territory seized by Ukrainian forces after they poured over the border into the Kursk region in August.

The governor of Russia's Bryansk region, to the west, said a village near the border came under mortar fire, and one resident was killed.

Russia's military and local officials reported that defence systems had downed about 10 Ukrainian drones, including six in the Bryansk region.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine launch 'largest ever drone attacks' on each other
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza