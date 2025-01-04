In what the group calls a “historic” move, a Brazilian court has directed police to investigate an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes in Gaza, following a complaint by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), the group announced.

A week ago, HRF alleged the suspect – said to be currently in Brazil as a tourist – participated in demolishing civilian homes as part of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

“This individual actively contributed to the destruction of homes and livelihoods,” said HRF lawyer Maira Pinheiro, citing video and photographic evidence linking the suspect to the acts, according to the group.

HRF is an organisation that advocates for justice, human rights, and accountability for violations of international law, particularly in contexts involving armed conflict and alleged war crimes.

'Historic moment'