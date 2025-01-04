The Biden administration has approved a major $8 billion arms package for Israel, including fighter jet ammunition, artillery shells, and attack helicopter missiles, Israeli news outlet Walla has reported.

The approval comes on Saturday amid intensified Israeli attacks in northern Gaza, focusing on the Jabalia Refugee Camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun since Oct. 5.

Unnamed sources said the US State Department had informally notified Congress about the arms deal, which is expected to be the final package from the outgoing administration before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

According to the Walla report, the package includes AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for defence against aerial threats like drones.

It also features 155mm artillery shells, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for attack helicopters, small-diameter bombs, and JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) systems to convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. Additionally, it includes 500-kilogram warheads for fighter jets.

While some equipment may come from existing US stockpiles, the majority will require new production, with delivery expected over several years, according to the sources.

