Israel is reportedly considering substantial reductions to humanitarian aid to Gaza as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to an Israeli news channel.

Channel 12 reported that current aid levels have been maintained during outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration but may change in the coming weeks following Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

An unnamed Israeli political source told the broadcaster: “We doubt that the amount of aid currently allowed into Gaza will remain the same under Trump’s administration.”

The source continued: “If such a decision is made to reduce aid, it will be coordinated with the new US administration.”

Israel's brutality