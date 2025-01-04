WORLD
4 MIN READ
Austria's chancellor to step down after coalition talks collapse
Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he will step down as chancellor and party chairman to enable and orderly transition.
Austria's chancellor to step down after coalition talks collapse
Nehammer says he had aimed to be "the force of the political centre in order to build a bulwark against the radicals." / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 4, 2025

Austria's conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said he would step down in the "coming days" after breaking off coalition talks with the Social Democrats over disagreements on key issues.

Nehammer made the announcements late on Saturday in a video message and accompanying statement posted on the X platform.

"After the break-off of the coalition talks, I am going to do the following: I will step down both as chancellor and party chairman of the People's Party in the coming days and enable an orderly transition," he said.

The development comes just one day after Austria's liberal party withdrew from three-party coalition talks to form a centrist government.

The aim had been to sideline the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) that topped the vote.

The FPOe won 28.8 percent of the vote but has been unable to find partners to form a national government in the Alpine EU member state.

The conservative People's Party (OVP) came second with 26.3 percent, while the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) won 21.1 percent.

That led Nehammer to pursue talks with the SPO and the liberal party NEOS to form a government to shut out the far right, but those three-way talks collapsed on Friday.

RelatedAustria embraces far-right party with Nazi roots, anti-Muslim stance

'Bulwark against radicals'

The remaining two parties had vowed to continue their work, but after just one day Nehammer announced on X that "agreement with the SPO is not possible on key issues."

"We are therefore ending negotiations with the SPO".

RECOMMENDED

Nehammer said he had aimed to be "the force of the political centre in order to build a bulwark against the radicals."

"It is my deep conviction that radicals do not offer a solution to a single problem, but only live by describing problems," he added.

"This is bad for Austria, and it is bad for the people in our country," he said.

SPO leader Andreas Babler confirmed at a news conference that the talks had collapsed.

"We know what threatens to happen now. An FPO-OVP government with a right-wing extremist chancellor that will endanger our democracy on many points," Babler said.

On Friday, President Alexander Van der Bellen had called on the OVP and SPO to form a government "without delay".

Van der Bellen had initially tasked the conservatives with forming a stable government that respects the "foundations of our liberal democracy".

In the past, he has voiced reservations about the FPO's radical leader, Herbert Kickl.

A three-party governing coalition would have been a first since 1949 in Austria, which faces a flagging economy and a ballooning budget deficit.

Nehammer had already warned that the coalition talks, which began in October — initially without the liberals — would be an uphill task.

The OVP has ruled the Alpine country of nine million since 1987. But it has already governed twice with the FPO as junior partners — in 2000 and again in 2017.

While Nehammer said he was open to talks with the FPO, he has repeatedly ruled out working with Kickl.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza