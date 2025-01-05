Sunday, January 5, 2025

1750 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas has approved a list of 34 hostages presented by Israel to be exchanged in a possible ceasefire deal, a group official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, also reiterated that any deal is contingent upon reaching an agreement on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

1949 GMT — Ready to release 34 hostages in 'first phase' of exchange deal: Hamas

A Hamas official has said that the Palestinian resistance group was ready to release 34 hostages in the 'first phase' of an exchange deal.

1849 GMT — Mossad chief to visit Qatar for hostage swap talks with Hamas

The head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, is scheduled to depart for Doha on Monday to participate in talks regarding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the broadcaster said: "Barnea will travel to Doha on Monday to take part in the exchange deal negotiations."

Similarly, the Israeli Channel 12 also reported about Barnea’s planned visit to Doha. The channel, quoting Israeli officials, noted significant progress in the negotiations, but said it is still too early to declare that the agreement is finalised.

On Friday, the Israeli delegation returned to Doha to resume indirect negotiations with Hamas, mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

1816 GMT — 2 Palestinians wounded by Israeli gunfire during West Bank raid

Two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid on the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that the wounded individuals were transported to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where their condition was described as "stable."

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces stormed the Khillat al-Amoud area east of Nablus, firing live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas, resulting in injuries.

1259 GMT — At least 8 Palestinians killed as Israeli warplanes pound Gaza

At least eight Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, medics said.

Four people lost their lives and several others were wounded in Israeli shelling of a group of civilians in Jabalia in northern Gaza, a medical source said, adding that another Palestinian was killed in Israeli bombardment in the same town.

The Civil Defence Agency said the body of a Palestinian was recovered and several people were wounded after an Israeli strike that reduced a home to rubble in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Another Palestinian was killed in a drone strike in the Shabura refugee camp in central Rafah in southern Gaza, he added.

Civil defence crews also recovered the body of a Palestinian man after an Israeli strike in northern Gaza, the agency said.

1233 GMT — Israel keeps pounding Gaza, kills at least 23 Palestinians

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory had killed at least 23 people.

At least 11 people were killed in an air strike on a house in northern Gaza's Sheikh Radwan area, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the dead included women and children.

In a separate strike, five people were killed when the house of the Abu Jarbou family was struck in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the civil defence said.

Another strike killed four people in the town of Jabalia, the agency added.

1132 GMT — Scores protest in Tel Aviv to condemn Israel’s genocidal war, death of children in Gaza

Scores of Israelis demonstrated outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv to condemn Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

“Killers of children,” chanted protesters as soldiers entered the Kirya base, which houses the Defence Ministry headquarters, Israel’s Army Radio reported.

1125 GMT — Illegal Israeli settler injured in alleged knife attack in occupied West Bank

An illegal Israeli settler was injured in an alleged stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

A woman was stabbed in the central town of Deir Qaddis near the Modiin Illit settlement, west of Ramallah, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Israeli Channel 12 said the Israeli army imposed a security cordon around the town and launched a manhunt for the attacker.

1103 GMT — Palestinian man shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank, Fatah says

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Fatah party has said in a statement.

The Israeli military blamed the man and it "confiscated four weapons, thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, and dismantled an explosives manufacturing laboratory".

Palestinian media said Israeli forces opened fire on the home of a 37-year-old man in a town south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The body was being held by Israel, the report said.

1031 GMT — Israel kills 88 more Palestinians in Gaza within the past 24h

The death toll in Israel's war in Gaza has risen to 45,805, with 88 more people killed in the last 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

Additionally, 208 people were wounded in attacks carried out by the Israeli army in various parts of Gaza, the ministry reported.