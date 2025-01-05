Donald Trump has named Stanley Woodward, an attorney who has defended several of the incoming president's top aides and associates as well as people charged in the January 6, 2021 riots, to join his White House legal team.

Trump's transition team said in a statement on Saturday that Woodward would serve as an assistant to the president and a senior counsellor and would work closely with Trump's White House chief of staff, previously named Susie Wiles.

Trump last month tapped David Warrington as his top lawyer leading the White House legal team, reversing course on his earlier pick of William McGinley, who moved to work with an outside group led by billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.