South Koreans protest in snow as Yoon resists arrest
Despite bitter snowstorms, thousands gathered in Seoul demanding President Yoon’s arrest or impeachment over his failed martial law attempt, with his arrest warrant set to expire soon.
Yoon Suk-yeol faces criminal charges as protests intensify over his failed martial law attempt. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali Topchi
January 5, 2025

Thousands of South Korean protesters braved a snowstorm Sunday over suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol who was still resisting arrest over a failed martial law bid less than 48 hours before the warrant expires.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos last month with the bungled martial law declaration and has since holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security officers resisting arrest efforts.

On Saturday, thousands descended on his residence and major roads in Seoul a day after a failed arrest attempt — with one camp demanding Yoon's arrest while the other calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

Pro-Yoon supporters massed again in front of his home Sunday despite bitter snow conditions hammering the capital overnight that left it under a white blanket, while an anti-Yoon rally was slated for 2 pm local time (0500 GMT).

"Snow is nothing for me. They can bring all the snow and we'll still be here," said anti-Yoon protester Lee Jin-ah, 28, who had previously worked at a coffee shop.

"I quit my job to come to protect our country and democracy," she said, adding that she had camped outside the residence overnight.

Meanwhile, a local court in the capital Seoul rejected objections raised by Yoon's lawyer to the arrest warrant for the impeached president, according to local media.

Earlier, Yoon’s legal team said that they would file a complaint against the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and police officers for trying to execute a warrant to detain Yoon.

Snow 'won't deter' protests

Park Young-chul, in his 70s, said the snowstorm wouldn't deter him from showing up to back Yoon before the warrant expires at midnight on Monday.

"I went through war and minus 20 degrees in the snow to fight the commies. This snow is nothing. Our war is happening again," he told AFP.

The rallies in the cold come as Yoon this week said he was watching protests in support of his rule on a YouTube livestream, pledging to "fight" those trying to question his short-lived power grab.

Yoon faces criminal charges of insurrection, one of a few crimes not subject to presidential immunity, meaning he could be sentenced to prison or, at worst, the death penalty.

If the warrant is executed, Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

