Taliban-led interim government of Afghanistan has claimed that it had successfully tested a new guided rocket system in the capital Kabul.

Interim Defence Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi said on Saturday that the Milan Konkursi (9M135) guided missile system was tested at the administration's artillery headquarters.

According to Khowarazmi, the guided rocket system targets armoured tanks, warships, and low-flying helicopters.

He added that 13 soldiers had completed training to operate the system.

"This guided rocket was activated for the first time in the country," Khowarazmi said but gave no further details on how the Taliban developed the system.