Sudan's army chief has welcomed a Turkish offer to resolve the brutal 20-month conflict between his forces and their paramilitary rivals.

At a meeting in Port Sudan on Saturday, Abdel Fattah al Burhan asked Türkiye's deputy foreign minister Burhanettin Duran to "deliver the Sudanese leadership's welcoming of the initiative" to Erdogan, Sudanese foreign minister Ali Youssef said in a briefing after the meeting.

"Sudan needs brothers and friends like Türkiye," Youssef said, adding that "the initiative can lead to... realising peace in Sudan".

Duran said that the peace process "entails concerted efforts", and that his country was ready to play a "role in mobilising other regional actors to help overcoming the difficulties in ending this conflict".

In a statement last week, the United Arab Emirates welcomed "diplomatic efforts" by Türkiye to "resolve the ongoing crisis in Sudan".

"The UAE is fully prepared to cooperate and coordinate with the Turkish efforts and all diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict in Sudan and find a comprehensive solution to the crisis," its foreign ministry said.

In early December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call with Sudan's Burhan that Türkiye "could step in to resolve disputes" between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, and prevent Sudan from "becoming an area of external interventions".