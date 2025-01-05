Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has warned of a severe shortage of medicine and medical supplies amid Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

“Stocks of 120 medicines, including 20 cancer treatments, are completely depleted in the ministry’s warehouses," health official Wael al-Sheikh told the official Palestine TV.

He said the ministry’s debt is nearing approximately $800 million.

The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its 15th month, has exacerbated the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s financial crisis, primarily due to increased Israeli deductions from Palestinian tax revenues.