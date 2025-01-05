TÜRKİYE
Daesh ‘literally defeated’ by Türkiye, tried to be relaunched — Erdogan
‘We will undoubtedly achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, where conflict, violence, and instability are completely a thing of the past, through unity and solidarity,’ Turkish president says.
Türkiye has removed the PKK terror group’s extension from the country’s border, referring to the YPG/PKK terror group, thanks to counterterrorism operations Ankara conducted, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 5, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country “literally defeated” the Daesh terror group, which was “recently attempted to be relaunched as an apparatus for regional plans.”

Türkiye has achieved a “significant success in the strategy of decisively eliminating terrorism at its source,” Erdogan said on Sunday at the AK Party’s 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in the Trabzon province.

He said Türkiye has removed the PKK terror group’s extension from the country’s border, referring to the YPG/PKK terror group, thanks to counterterrorism operations Ankara conducted.

"We will undoubtedly achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, where conflict, violence, and instability are completely a thing of the past, through unity and solidarity,” he vowed.

“The era of relying on weapons, violence, terrorism, and playing the game of canton dreams backed by imperialists has now completely come to an end,” he further said.

"We will not allow new walls to be erected between us and our brothers and sisters with whom we have shared the same land and lived side by side for a thousand years, Erdogan added.

RelatedTürkiye warns against PKK, Daesh exploiting Syria's chaos
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
