Five Palestinians were wounded when an Israeli military vehicle rammed into their car in the occupied West Bank, local media said.

A car carrying five teachers was hit by a military vehicle near the village of Ein al-Beida in the northern Jordan Valley, the state news agency Wafa reported on Sunday.

The wounded teachers were rushed to hospital for medical attention, the broadcaster said.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers chopped down olive trees in the town of Battir west of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

Zaki al-Batta, a former mayor of Battir, said 12 olive trees were cut in the Al-Khammar area, marking the fourth attack on the area in recent days.

Batta explained that the illegal settlers vandalized the fence of the targeted land, and cut the trees near the Nahal Haletz settlement outpost.

In the nearby town of Nahalin, illegal settlers established a new settlement outpost on the lands of the Ein Faris area west of the town and erected two tin houses (barracks) for livestock, Wafa said, citing the mayor of Nahalin, Jamal Najajra.