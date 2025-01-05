Elon Musk appeared to do a U-turn on his support for Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's anti-immigration Reform UK party after the former Brexit figurehead publicly disagreed with the US tech billionaire.

"The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes," Musk said on his X platform on Sunday, in the latest in a series of critical comments about UK politics.

Farage said recently he was in talks with Musk over a potential big donation for his party, which helped Labour to power in July's general election by splitting the right-wing vote.

But in a post on X on Thursday, Musk expressed support for jailed British extremist agitator Tommy Robinson, sparking a disagreement with Farage.

Robinson was imprisoned in October after he admitted committing contempt of court over a long-running libel case involving a Syrian refugee.

In one of his X posts Musk asked why Tommy Robinson was "in solitary confinement prison for telling the truth?"

He alleged that it was "for telling the truth" over a major grooming scandal that rocked Britain over recent years.

Musk said Robinson "should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell".

Weighing in on the row, Farage said that Musk saw Robinson "as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs".

"But of course, the truth is Tommy Robinson's in prison not for that, but for contempt of court," Farage said.