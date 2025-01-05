Israel has helped a former soldier flee Brazil after legal action was initiated against him by a group accusing Israel of war crimes in besieged Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Ministry on Sunday said it had helped the former soldier escape Brazil on a commercial flight after what it described as "anti-Israel elements" sought an investigation last week.

It warned Israelis against posting on social media about their military service.

The Hind Rajab Foundation, named for a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israel in Gaza, said Brazilian authorities had launched an investigation into the soldier after it filed a complaint based on video footage, geolocation data and photographs showing him taking part in the destruction of civilian homes.

The foundation described the move as a "pivotal step toward accountability for crimes committed in Gaza" during nearly 15 months of the war.

Brazilian media reported on Saturday that the investigation was ordered by an on-call federal judge in Brazil's Federal District. The decision was issued on December 30 but first reported over the weekend.