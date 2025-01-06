South Korea's anti-corruption agency has asked police to take over the execution of an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol after its investigators failed to bring him to custody following a standoff with the presidential security service last week.

The agency and police confirmed the discussion on Monday, hours before the one-week warrant for Yoon's detention was to expire.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials will likely seek a new court warrant to extend the window for Yoon's detention, according to police, which said it was internally reviewing the agency's request.

The agency also said they would seek an extension to an arrest warrant that expires at the end of Monday.

"The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today, which requires stating the reasons for exceeding the standard seven-day period," said Lee Jae-seung, deputy director of the Corruption Investigation Office, in a statement to reporters.

The Seoul Western District Court had issued a warrant to detain Yoon on December 31 after he dodged several requests by investigators to appear for questioning. It wasn't immediately clear whether the anti-corruption agency would make another attempt to detain Yoon on Monday before the deadline expires at midnight.

The anti-corruption agency, which leads a joint investigation with police and military investigators, is weighing charges of rebellion after the conservative president, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by a legislature dominated by the liberal opposition, declared martial law on December 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.

Hundreds of South Koreans rallied near Yoon's residence for hours into early Monday, wrapping themselves in silver-coated mats against the freezing temperatures. It was their second consecutive night of protests, with demonstrators calling for his ouster and arrest.