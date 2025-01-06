WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia
Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention and says it cannot be compelled to take in refugees from Myanmar, calling instead on neighbouring countries to resettle the Rohingya who arrive on its shores.
More than 260 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia
In November, more than 100 refugees were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of East Aceh. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2025

More than 260 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, arrived in Indonesia's eastern most province of Aceh after floating at sea for days, an official said on Monday.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

An East Aceh official, Iskandar -- who like many Indonesians goes by one name -- said this latest group of refugees arrived on a beach in the region's town of West Peureulak on Sunday night around 10:25 pm local time (1525 GMT Sunday).

"There are 264 of them -- 117 men and 147 women," Iskandar told AFP Monday, adding that in the group, around 30 were children.

He said they had initially been on two boats, one of which had sunk off the coast while the second managed to move closer to shore.

They could then walk to the shore when the tide was low, he said.

RECOMMENDED

"They told me they were rejected in Malaysia," Iskandar said, adding that the local government has not decided where to move the Rohingya refugees.

Rohingya arrivals in Indonesia tend to follow a cyclical pattern, slowing during the stormy months and picking back up when sea conditions calm down.

In November, more than 100 refugees were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of East Aceh.

In October, 152 Rohingya refugees were finally brought ashore after being anchored for days off the coast of South Aceh district while officials decided whether to let them land.

Many Acehnese, who have memories of decades of bloody conflict themselves, are sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslims.

But others say their patience has been tested, claiming the Rohingya consume scarce resources and occasionally come into conflict with locals.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE