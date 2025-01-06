The last month of the year 2024 saw large civilian protests in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi and unprecedented media coverage of what was framed as “pro-Europe demonstrations” by the West.

As the clock ticked down on Salome Zourabichvili’s six-year term as president of the small nation straddling Europe and Asia, Western commentators piled on the pressure to declare incoming president Mikheil Kavelashvili illegitimate.

Zourabichvili queered the pitch by refusing to step down despite a clear mandate in the elections for the Georgian Dream party.

The US and Britain played their part by sanctioning officials of the Georgia Dream government.

We held our breath for a possible Maidan-style coup d’etat. In the end, Kavelashvili was inaugurated without a hitch, and the foreign media moved on to other stories.

Constitutional reforms

Turning back the clock to December 2018, Zourabichvili’s inauguration as Georgia’s last directly elected president coincided with the entry into force of a new Georgian constitution.

The change was in response to concerns about corruption in Georgian electoral politics since independence in 1991.

The new constitution mandated that the president assume a more ceremonial role and, from 2024, be indirectly elected by a parliamentary college. This is a similar system used in several EU countries, including Germany.

So, Georgia’s constitutional shift to a system of parliamentary democracy was not inconsistent with what happens in most countries of Europe. Nor had Zourabichvili protested this change of constitutional arrangements before the spring of 2024.

The new constitution also included provisions to introduce full proportional representation to elections and electronic voting, which were widely acclaimed at the time by opposition groups.

Fast forward to 2024. Georgia Dream won the October 26 parliamentary elections under this system with 54 percent of votes, while the four fragmented opposition parties together secured 37 percent.

While the OSCE monitoring mission found flaws in several aspects of the election process, they have nonetheless reported that the plebiscite was well organised.

Nevertheless, Zourabichvili led a campaign to encourage non-recognition of the result, and the UK and US, in particular, played their part in supporting her.

Rep Joe Wilson, the Chair of the US-led US Helsinki Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, called on social media for non-recognition of the “Georgian Nightmare”, a trivial reference to the Georgia Dream party.

The Helsinki Commission also called for sanctions against Georgian officials, and on December 19, the US and UK slapped punitive restrictions on five Georgian Interior Ministry officials, including the minister.

On December 27, the US also sanctioned Georgia Dream leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “for undermining the democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia”.

The European Union revoked visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats and officials.

Initial protests in Tbilisi following the October 26 elections had turned violent, raising fears that events in Tbilisi might mirror the Maiden protest movement in Kiev, which culminated in the coup against then-Ukraine president Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014.

The difference in Tbilisi was that the protest movement was aiming to create a unique form of coup in which the serving president of Georgia would remain in office unconstitutionally.

In that regard, Zourabichvili was the worst kind of self-serving political opportunist, using the cloak of allegations of election interference to cling on to political power.

However, the post-election protest movement, while still widespread, subsided to a series of peaceful gatherings and demonstrations that the Georgian police appeared to handle with restraint.