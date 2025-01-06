Ten years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gained popularity on the international political scene after winning his first term in office. Today, he is facing a no-confidence vote.

The motion, if successful, could force early elections, further complicating Trudeau’s bid to recover his political footing.

According to reports, Trudeau is planning to announce his resignation as early as Monday as the leader of the Liberal Party.

So how did a popular politician like him got to this point?

Here are some reasons why his popularity has reached an all-time low.

Related Trudeau to announce resignation as early as Monday — Canadian media

Rising costs

Inflation concerns dominated public discourse in 2024 as Canadians continue to feel the economic strain. Trudeau’s government has grappled to address rising costs associated with everyday living and housing, leading to increased dissatisfaction among voters.

The environment

Trudeau's Liberal Party faced backlash over environmental policies perceived as ineffective amidst worsening climate events, diminishing Trudeau’s image as a leader committed to climate crisis solutions.

Federal budget

The federal budget proposal meets criticism, particularly from progressive factions within his party and opposition parties alike, complicating Trudeau’s political stock and portraying him as out of touch with the needs of Canadians.