Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy went on trial, on charges of having received millions of euros in illegal financing from the former leader of Libya Muammar Gaddafi for his successful 2007 presidential bid.

Sarkozy, who relaxed and chatted with lawyers and other defendants in the courtroom before the hearing started on Monday, has always denied the accusations.

The former leader faces charges of "concealment of embezzlement of public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy to commit a crime," the financial prosecutor's office said.

The trial began at 1230 GMT and will run for three months. It risks further undermining public confidence in the French political class.

Investigators allege he made a corrupt pact with the Libyan government.

At issue is a murky affair alleged to involve Libyan spies, arms dealers and allegations Gaddafi provided Sarkozy's campaign with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases.

Sarkozy's lawyer said the case against the former president was a fabrication and that there had been no Libyan financing of the campaign.

"After 10 years of investigation, with an unprecedented deployment of resources, wiretaps, judges travelling abroad, all over the world, there is no trace of financing, no transfer, no payment, not even an amount for the alleged financing," lawyer Christophe Ingrain said.