Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, citing "internal battles" that he said meant he "cannot be the best option" in the October election.

Trudeau has urged his Liberal Party to begin the process to select a new leader. Parliament will be prorogued — meaning suspended but not dissolved to avoid a snap election as sought by the Conservative opposition — until March 24.

The next federal election must take place before or on October 20 this year.

Here's who could become Canada's next prime minister:

Chrystia Freeland

Chrystia Freeland, long seen as Trudeau's top lieutenant, could become the next Canadian prime minister. She had been "at odds" with Trudeau about how to handle the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US and resigned as finance minister and deputy prime minister in December 2024.

Trump has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports if Ottawa does not halt what Trump calls a flow of irregular migrants and drugs in the US.

Freeland recently wrote a letter that was posted on social media in which she said she quit the government to protest Trudeau's plan to transfer her to another lesser cabinet role.

About two dozen Liberal lawmakers publicly urged Trudeau to resign after Freeland shocked Canadians with her resignation. She is pegged by some Liberal MPs as Trudeau's replacement.

"By design or by circumstance, her time of resignation has put her into the spotlight. And she appears to be the person around whom the caucus members can rally behind," Ontario Liberal MP Chandra Arya recently told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) in a recent interview.

Mark Carney