Trump suggests Canada be US' 51st state after Trudeau's resignation
Trump claims there would be no tariffs, and the taxes would go down if Canada merges with the US.
Trump previously threatened to slap a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports unless Canada takes steps to significantly reduce drugs and illegal immigrants crossing into the US. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 6, 2025

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by suggesting Canada's merge with the US, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced resignation.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned," said Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Trump argued that a US-Canada merger would eliminate trade barriers and reduce taxes for Canadians, and said: "If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them."

The incoming US president further described his vision of potential merger by saying, "what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Trudeau announced his resignation earlier on Monday amid growing dissatisfaction within his party and low public approval ratings, raising concerns about his ability to win the next election against a surging Conservative opposition.

Tariffs

Since his election victory in November, the president-elect has referred to Canada as the "51st state."

Trump also previously threatened to slap a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports unless Canada takes steps to significantly reduce drugs and illegal immigrants crossing into the US.

Trump similarly threatened Mexico with the tariffs.

More than 75 percent of Canadian exports go to the United States, and nearly two million Canadian jobs depend on trade.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
