US President-elect Donald Trump has once again stirred controversy by suggesting Canada's merge with the US, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced resignation.

"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned," said Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Trump argued that a US-Canada merger would eliminate trade barriers and reduce taxes for Canadians, and said: "If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them."

The incoming US president further described his vision of potential merger by saying, "what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Trudeau announced his resignation earlier on Monday amid growing dissatisfaction within his party and low public approval ratings, raising concerns about his ability to win the next election against a surging Conservative opposition.