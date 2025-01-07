Tuesday, January 7, 2025

1909 GMT — Negotiators in the Qatari capital are making "really great progress" on a deal that would bring a ceasefire to the besieged Gaza in exchange for the release of prisoners held in the coastal enclave, President-elect Donald Trump's envoy has said.

"We're making a lot of progress. And I don't want to say too much, because I think they're doing a really good job back in Doha," Steve Witkoff said at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida.

"We've had some really great progress, and I'm really hopeful that by the inaugural we'll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president."

1831 GMT — Houthi group blames US for hindering peace plan in Yemen

The Houthi group has said that the US is preventing the implementation of Yemen's peace roadmap, emphasising that Washington supports a “peace that does not lead to internal wars.”

The comments were made on the X by Houthi political office member Hussein al-Azzi and statements by Houthi Foreign Minister, of the unrecognised government, Jamal Amer, during a meeting with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg in the nation’s capital of Sanaa.

Upon his arrival on Monday in Sanaa, Grundberg encouraged the Houthis to take “concrete and essential actions for advancing the peace process,” during his first visit to the city in more than a year and a half.

1748 GMT — No foreign courts have warrants issued against reservists: Israel

Israel has said pressure groups were pushing foreign courts to take action against Israelis over war crimes in Gaza but described the actions as "propaganda activity" and said no warrants had been issued.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The warrants sparked outrage in Israel but also drew fears that similar warrants could be issued against Israelis who served in the military in Gaza.

1650 GMT — Lebanese Army deploys in southern towns following Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese Army has said that it has begun deploying in five towns across the Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts in southern Lebanon following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In a statement, the army confirmed its units have started operations in the towns of Ras Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, and Tayr Harfa in Tyre district, as well as Beit Lif in Bint Jbeil district.

The army added that its forces are also extending their presence to other towns in the western and central sectors of southern Lebanon after the Israeli withdrawal.

1554 GMT — Over 12,000 structures demolished in West Bank since 2009: UN report

Over 12,000 structures have been demolished in the occupied West Bank since 2009, according to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The hardest-hit areas include Khirbet Tana, Jabal al-Mukabber, and Silwan, which saw 400, 373, and 274 demolitions, respectively, said the OCHA’s report called "Breakdown of Data on Demolition and Displacement in the West Bank."

The demolitions targeted 3,553 agricultural structures and 3,547 residential buildings, the report revealed.

The year 2024 marked a peak, with 1,763 incidents recorded—the highest in 16 years, it stressed.

1520 GMT — Scores of Israelis protest in Tel Aviv to demand prisoner swap deal with Palestinians

Scores of relatives of Israeli captives in Gaza have demonstrated outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv to demand a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

The protest coincided with a Cabinet meeting at the Kirya base, which houses the Defence Ministry headquarters, to discuss indirect negotiations to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Protesters closed one of the gates to the base, waving a large banner bearing the names of around 100 Israeli captives held in Gaza, according to Haaretz newspaper.

1430 GMT — 54 Palestinian detainees died in Israeli custody since Gaza war: rights groups

At least 54 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli prisons since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

"The victims included 35 people from Gaza,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement marking the Palestinian Martyr's Day, observed annually on Jan. 7.

The statement accused Israeli authorities of continuing to conceal the deaths of numerous detainees from Gaza in its detention camps.

The two groups said Israel is still withholding the bodies of 63 detainees who died in custody, including 52 since the start of the Gaza war.

1338 GMT — Palestine, Jordan decry Israeli map claiming ‘historical territorial rights’ for Israel

Palestine and Jordan have strongly condemned an Israeli map showing Palestinian, Jordanian, Syrian, and Lebanese lands as part of Israel.

Official Israeli social media accounts published a map that claims that parts of Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon are part of Israel’s territory.

Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the Israeli map "a blatant violation of all international legitimacy resolutions and international law."

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli map "provocative and baseless" and "falsely claims historical territorial rights for Israel."

1332 GMT — Hamas stands by demand for end to Gaza war in prisoner swap deal

Hamas has stood by its demand that Israel fully end its assault on Gaza under any deal to release hostages.

Hamas says it will free its remaining hostages only if Israel agrees to end the war and withdraw all its troops from Gaza. Israel says it will not end the war until Hamas is dismantled and all hostages are free.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan, who held a news conference in Algiers, said Israel was to blame for undermining all efforts to reach a deal.

While he said he would not give details about the latest round of negotiations, he reiterated the Hamas conditions of "a complete end to the aggression and a full withdrawal from lands the occupation invaded".

1249 GMT — Palestine denounces illegal settler attacks, Israeli statements on destroying West Bank cities

Palestine has condemned attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and official statements about destroying Palestinian cities and imposing sanctions on Palestinians.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had called on Monday for destroying the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus as the case in Jabalia in northern Gaza.

"We denounce the inflammatory statements by Israeli officials to impose collective punishment, abuse Palestinians, and destroy residential areas in the West Bank,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1223 GMT — Israeli soldier suspected of war crimes faces legal case in Argentina

An Argentine court has received a legal case against Yuval Vagdani, an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes during the Gaza war, the Hind Rajab Foundation announced.

"After Yuval Vagdani's escape from Brazil to Argentina, the Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a legal case in Argentina against the war crimes suspect," the foundation said on X.

"This move reinforces our commitment to ending impunity and holding perpetrators accountable. Justice will prevail, no matter where they hide," it added.

1213 GMT — Israeli army launches attack in Jordan Valley of occupied West Bank