WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatalities feared as rescuers attempt to reach trapped India coal miners
Authorities call in army and a national disaster management team to assist in the rescue.
Fatalities feared as rescuers attempt to reach trapped India coal miners
Accidents in illegal mining are frequent and the livelihoods of those who do such mining depend on the illegal sale of coal. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 7, 2025

At least nine workers are trapped inside a coal mine in India's northeastern Assam state, officials said Tuesday, as authorities summoned the army to help in the rescue operation.

The miners were trapped on Monday morning in the Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district, some 125 miles (200 kilometres) south of the state capital, Guwahati.

The workers are "feared trapped 300 feet below the ground after water gushed in from a nearby unused mine. We are mobilising resources to rescue them," said Kaushik Rai, a local government minister who is monitoring the rescue at the site.

Authorities brought army soldiers and a national disaster management team to the area to assist in the ongoing operation.

RECOMMENDED

Workers at the site said over a dozen miners had been trapped inside the mine, which has bare minimum safety measures, and that some miners managed to escape as water from a nearby unused mine began filling the mine.

In India's east and northeast, workers extract coal in hazardous conditions in small "rat hole" mines that are rampant in the hilly areas. During the extraction, the coal is placed in boxes that are hoisted to the surface with pulleys.

Accidents in illegal mining are frequent and the livelihoods of those who do such mining depend on the illegal sale of coal.

RelatedUse army to rescue India 'rat-hole' miners – court tells govt
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE