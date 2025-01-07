At least nine workers are trapped inside a coal mine in India's northeastern Assam state, officials said Tuesday, as authorities summoned the army to help in the rescue operation.

The miners were trapped on Monday morning in the Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district, some 125 miles (200 kilometres) south of the state capital, Guwahati.

The workers are "feared trapped 300 feet below the ground after water gushed in from a nearby unused mine. We are mobilising resources to rescue them," said Kaushik Rai, a local government minister who is monitoring the rescue at the site.

Authorities brought army soldiers and a national disaster management team to the area to assist in the ongoing operation.